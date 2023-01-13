HOLDEN BRAZELTON

St. Joseph-Ogden wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Coy Taylor.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cardinals game.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... baseball.

PAIGE BROWNING

Blue Ridge girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

ADENA PAUL

Heritage girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bri Struck.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Northwestern.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

JACOB SMITH

Tri-County boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wilt Chamberlain or Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors or Milwaukee Bucks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bucks-Warriors game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... air hockey.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

