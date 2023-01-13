HOLDEN BRAZELTON
St. Joseph-Ogden wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Coy Taylor.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cardinals game.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... baseball.
PAIGE BROWNING
Blue Ridge girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
ADENA PAUL
Heritage girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bri Struck.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Northwestern.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
JACOB SMITH
Tri-County boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wilt Chamberlain or Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors or Milwaukee Bucks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bucks-Warriors game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... air hockey.