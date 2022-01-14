PRESTON BROWN
Tuscola boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Ayo Dosunmu.
His favorite team is ...
- the Los Angeles Lakers.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Final Four.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- golf.
LUCAS FRANK
Iroquois West boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Jacob DeGrom.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the World Series.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- baseball.
DYLAN GINALICK
Monticello boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Trevor Fox.
His favorite team is ...
- Monticello basketball.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Premier League championship.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- soccer.
MASON MEDLOCK
Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Bryar Cosgrove.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- Spikeball.