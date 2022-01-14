Listen to this article
brown tusc

Preston Brown, Tusc, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

PRESTON BROWN

Tuscola boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Ayo Dosunmu.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Los Angeles Lakers.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Final Four.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • golf.
frank iw

Lucas Frank, IW, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

LUCAS FRANK

Iroquois West boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Jacob DeGrom.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • baseball.
Ginalick Mont

Dylan Ginalick, Monticello, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

DYLAN GINALICK

Monticello boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Trevor Fox.

His favorite team is ...

  • Monticello basketball.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Premier League championship.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • soccer.
medlock pbl

Mason Medlock, PBL, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

MASON MEDLOCK

Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Bryar Cosgrove.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • Spikeball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos