MIKAYLA COX
BHRA girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katelyn Young.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Texas softball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
LAUREN MILLER
Unity girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hannah Stone.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
GAVIN SPITZ
Cissna Park boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.
vHis favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
CONNOR STEIDINGER
Prairie Central wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Spencer Lee.
➜ His favorite team is ... Penn State.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Iowa-Penn State wrestling dual.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.