11202022 1 Makayla Cox bkb
Buy Now

Mikayla Cox, BHRA, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

MIKAYLA COX

BHRA girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katelyn Young.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Texas softball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

11202022 1 Lauren Miller bkb

Lauren Miller, Unity, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

LAUREN MILLER

Unity girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hannah Stone.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

11202022 2 Gavin Spitz bkb

Gavin Spitz, Cissna Park, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

GAVIN SPITZ

Cissna Park boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.

vHis favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

11202022 1 Connor Steidinger wrest

Connor Steidinger, Prairie Central, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

CONNOR STEIDINGER

Prairie Central wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Spencer Lee.

➜ His favorite team is ... Penn State.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Iowa-Penn State wrestling dual.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos