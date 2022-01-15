Listen to this article
cox Westville

Hadley Cox, Westville, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

HADLEY COX

Westville girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

kean gcms

Braylen Kean, GCMS, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

BRAYLEN KEAN

GCMS/Fisher wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alex Caruso.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

stutz vg

Hailey Stutz, VG, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

HAILEY STUTZ

Villa Grove girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Big Ten tournament.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

teig milford

William Teig, Milford, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

WILLIAM TEIG

Milford boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kawhi Leonard.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Clippers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos