HADLEY COX
Westville girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
BRAYLEN KEAN
GCMS/Fisher wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alex Caruso.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
HAILEY STUTZ
Villa Grove girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Big Ten tournament.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
WILLIAM TEIG
Milford boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kawhi Leonard.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Clippers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.