Blake Bermingham, St. Thomas More, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

BLAKE BERMINGHAM

St. Thomas More boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.

➜ His favorite team is ... the New York Yankees.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.

Gabrielle Mboyo-Meta,Urbana, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

GABRIELLE MBOYO

Urbana girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Lakers game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

Emily Miller, Watseka, faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

EMILY MILLER

Watseka girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

Matthew Piercy, Centennial, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

MATTHEW PIERCY

Centennial boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Simone Manuel.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic swimming.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... gymnastics.

Tristan Slade, Monticello, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

TRISTAN SLADE

Monticello wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lee Priest.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an MMA match.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

Rylee Swanson, Le Roy, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

RYLEE SWANSON

Le Roy girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ja Morant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the New Orleans Saints.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

Morgan Uden, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

MORGAN UDEN

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mason Uden.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Florida Gators.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

Evan Vredenburgh, Danville, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

EVAN VREDENBURGH

Danville boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alex Faulkner.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Kona Triathlon.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... cross-country.

Maddie Watson, Schlarman, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

MADDIE WATSON

Schlarman girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Schlarman.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Western & Southern Open.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... tennis.

