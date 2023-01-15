BLAKE BERMINGHAM
St. Thomas More boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ His favorite team is ... the New York Yankees.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.
GABRIELLE MBOYO
Urbana girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Lakers game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
EMILY MILLER
Watseka girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
MATTHEW PIERCY
Centennial boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Simone Manuel.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic swimming.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... gymnastics.
TRISTAN SLADE
Monticello wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lee Priest.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an MMA match.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
RYLEE SWANSON
Le Roy girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ja Morant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the New Orleans Saints.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
MORGAN UDEN
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mason Uden.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Florida Gators.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
EVAN VREDENBURGH
Danville boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alex Faulkner.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Kona Triathlon.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... cross-country.
MADDIE WATSON
Schlarman girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Schlarman.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Western & Southern Open.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... tennis.