KOBE BISHOP

Fisher boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

TRYVELL SMALLS

Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Michigan football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

CAMDEN SMOOT

Salt Fork boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joakim Noah.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

STEVEN DEISTER

La Salette boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Mahomes.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

ZINIERA EDWARDS

Urbana girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

ALARIC FULTON

Monticello boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Phelps.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... trap shooting.

HALEY GARRETT

Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tyreek Hill.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

LUKE GORDON

Armstrong-Potomac boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

BRAEDEN HEINOLD

Mahomet-Seymour wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derek Jeter.

➜ His favorite team is ... the New York Yankees.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... soccer.

KENDL LEMMON

Chrisman girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gabby Douglas.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a gymnastics meet.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... cross-country.

AAKASH VASIREDDY

Uni High boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

