KOBE BISHOP
Fisher boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
TRYVELL SMALLS
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Michigan football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
CAMDEN SMOOT
Salt Fork boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joakim Noah.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
STEVEN DEISTER
La Salette boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Mahomes.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
ZINIERA EDWARDS
Urbana girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
ALARIC FULTON
Monticello boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Phelps.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... trap shooting.
HALEY GARRETT
Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tyreek Hill.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
LUKE GORDON
Armstrong-Potomac boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
BRAEDEN HEINOLD
Mahomet-Seymour wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derek Jeter.
➜ His favorite team is ... the New York Yankees.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... soccer.
KENDL LEMMON
Chrisman girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gabby Douglas.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a gymnastics meet.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... cross-country.
AAKASH VASIREDDY
Uni High boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.