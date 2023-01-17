ROBERT FANCHER

Villa Grove boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Zach LaVine.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

RYAN HOPKINS

Fisher boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

MACIE RUSSELL

Salt Fork girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

ADDIE WRIGHT

Oakwood girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... cross-country.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

