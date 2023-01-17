ROBERT FANCHER
Villa Grove boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Zach LaVine.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
RYAN HOPKINS
Fisher boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
MACIE RUSSELL
Salt Fork girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
ADDIE WRIGHT
Oakwood girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... cross-country.