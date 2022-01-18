Listen to this article
haberkorn pc

Drew Haberkorn, PC, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

DREW HABERKORN

Prairie Central boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dak Prescott.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cowboys game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

knake cp

Mikayla Knake Cissna Park during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

MIKAYLA KNAKE

Cissna Park girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athletes are ... Ashlee Freeman and Brynlee Wright.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Minnesota Timberwolves.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

magrini stm

Dawson Magrini, STM, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

DAWSON MAGRINI

St. Thomas More boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... JuJu Smith-Schuster.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

miller sjo
Conrad Miller, SJO, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

CONRAD MILLER

St. Joseph-Ogden wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... T.J. Watt.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a St. Louis Blues game.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

