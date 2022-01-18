DREW HABERKORN
Prairie Central boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dak Prescott.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cowboys game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
MIKAYLA KNAKE
Cissna Park girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athletes are ... Ashlee Freeman and Brynlee Wright.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Minnesota Timberwolves.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
DAWSON MAGRINI
St. Thomas More boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... JuJu Smith-Schuster.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
CONRAD MILLER
St. Joseph-Ogden wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... T.J. Watt.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a St. Louis Blues game.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.