BRYLEIGH COLLOM
Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
CHLOE PRUITT
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Luke Ford.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois football.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
BRINLEY STEVENS
Ridgeview girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Tennessee Volunteers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
ZOE TURNER
Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.