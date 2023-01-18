BRYLEIGH COLLOM

Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

CHLOE PRUITT

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Luke Ford.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois football.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

BRINLEY STEVENS

Ridgeview girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Tennessee Volunteers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

ZOE TURNER

Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos