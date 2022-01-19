Listen to this article

REGGIE EDMONDS

ALAH boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jayson Tatum.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Oklahoma City Thunder.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

HUNTER MEYER

Watseka boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Schroeder.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Big Ten Tournament championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

KINSLEY STILLMAN

Champaign Central girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordan Davis.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the college football national championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

HUNTER WILSON

BHRAAP wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lane Frost.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Houston Texans.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... bull riding nationals.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos