REGGIE EDMONDS
ALAH boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jayson Tatum.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Oklahoma City Thunder.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
HUNTER MEYER
Watseka boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Schroeder.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Big Ten Tournament championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
KINSLEY STILLMAN
Champaign Central girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordan Davis.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the college football national championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
HUNTER WILSON
BHRAAP wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lane Frost.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Houston Texans.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... bull riding nationals.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.