AMAREAH HOWARD
Urbana girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
DWAYNE HUBBARD JR.
Champaign Central boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Paul George.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Clippers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
NATALIE CLAPP
BHRA girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sophia Rome.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament championship game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
EMMA DEVOCELLE
St. Thomas More girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Shaylee Gonzales.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
LILLIE FRICHTL
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lorena Arnett.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
ALEX GEISSLER
Centennial boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Daniel Ricciardo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... track and field.
TAVIUS HOSLEY
Unity wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Philadelphia Eagles.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a wrestling tournament with Oran Varela.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... golf.
PAYTON JACOB
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Da’Monte Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
STEVIE POGUE
Mahomet-Seymour wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Gable Steveson.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
LIZZIE STIVERSON
Monticello girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs-Cardinals game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.