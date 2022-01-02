Listen to this article

AMAREAH HOWARD

Urbana girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

DWAYNE HUBBARD JR.

Champaign Central boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Paul George.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Clippers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

NATALIE CLAPP

BHRA girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sophia Rome.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament championship game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

EMMA DEVOCELLE

St. Thomas More girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Shaylee Gonzales.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

LILLIE FRICHTL

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lorena Arnett.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

ALEX GEISSLER

Centennial boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Daniel Ricciardo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... track and field.

TAVIUS HOSLEY

Unity wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Philadelphia Eagles.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a wrestling tournament with Oran Varela.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... golf.

PAYTON JACOB

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Da’Monte Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

STEVIE POGUE

Mahomet-Seymour wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Gable Steveson.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

LIZZIE STIVERSON

Monticello girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs-Cardinals game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

