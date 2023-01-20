11202022 2 Carson Brown bkb

Carson Brown, Cerro Gordo/Bement, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

 

CARSON BROWN

Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

11202022 2 Addie Erwin bkb

Addie Erwin, Arthur Christian, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ADDI ERWIN

Arthur Christian girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

11202022 1 Talon Nelson wrest
Buy Now

Talan Gredy-Nelson, Hoopeston Area,, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

TALAN GREDY-NELSON

Hoopeston Area wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Big Ten wrestling meet.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... soccer.

11202022 2 Drew Wichtowski bkb

Drew Wichtowski, Westville, faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

DREW WICHTOWSKI

Westville boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Devin Gay.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos