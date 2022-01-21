BELLA DUDLEY
Tri-County girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jackie Young.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
AUSTIN LANGENDORF
Unity boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brady Porter.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
JACK ROSE
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
CALLIE WARLOW
LeRoy girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.