Listen to this article

BELLA DUDLEY

Tri-County girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jackie Young.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

AUSTIN LANGENDORF

Unity boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brady Porter.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

JACK ROSE

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

CALLIE WARLOW

LeRoy girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos