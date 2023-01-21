11202022 1 Aidan Beck bkb
Buy Now

Aidyn Beck, Judah Christian, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

AIDYN BECK

Judah Christian boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trae Young.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Atlanta Hawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

11202022 1 Nic Eddy bkb

Nic Eddy, Chrisman, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

NIC EDDY

Chrisman boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

11202022 1 Zach Lewis bkb

Zach Lewis, Blue Ridge, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ZACH LEWIS

Blue Ridge boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Oklahoma City Thunder.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... hockey.

11202022 2 Ethan Schmohe swim

Ethan Schmohe, Sullivan, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ETHAN SCHMOHE

Sullivan boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... crab racing.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos