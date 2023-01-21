AIDYN BECK
Judah Christian boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trae Young.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Atlanta Hawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
NIC EDDY
Chrisman boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.
ZACH LEWIS
Blue Ridge boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Oklahoma City Thunder.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... hockey.
ETHAN SCHMOHE
Sullivan boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... crab racing.