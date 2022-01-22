JASON CRAIG
Schlarman boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
BEAU EDWARDS
Arcola boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the college football national championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
ANDREW HEMMING
Centennial boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Phelps.
➜ His favorite team is ... Ohio State football.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... track and field.
McKINLEY TILSTRA
Iroquois West girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.