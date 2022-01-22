Listen to this article

JASON CRAIG

Schlarman boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

BEAU EDWARDS

Arcola boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the college football national championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

ANDREW HEMMING

Centennial boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Phelps.

➜ His favorite team is ... Ohio State football.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... track and field.

McKINLEY TILSTRA

Iroquois West girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

