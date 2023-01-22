11202022 1 Ella Boyer bkb

Ella Boyer, Tuscola, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ELLA BOYER

Tuscola girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ty Pence.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois State softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women's College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

Chris Bush, Central, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

CHRIS BUSH

Champaign Central boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

Elisa Frizza, Academy High, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ELISA FRIZZA

Academy High girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ivan Zaytsev.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Sir Safety Conad Perugia.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

Abby Garcia , Argenta-Oreana, at the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ABBY GARCIA

Argenta-Oreana girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sue Bird.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Seattle Storm.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Memphis-Golden State game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

MaKayla Koeppel, Clinton, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

MaKAYLA KOEPPEL

Clinton girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Winter Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

Cannon Leonard, Iroquois West, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

CANNON LEONARD

Iroquois West boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Clayton Leonard.

➜ His favorite team is ... Iowa.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

Haiden Mast, Monticello, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

HAIDEN MAST

Monticello boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cardinals game.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... baseball.

Hunter Mowrey, Milford, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

HUNTER MOWREY

Milford girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nicklin Hames.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Nebraska volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

Ruari Quarnstrom, St. Thomas More, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

RUARI QUARNSTROM

St. Thomas More girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Patrick Quarnstrom.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Lewis University men’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA Final Four.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

