ELLA BOYER
Tuscola girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ty Pence.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois State softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women's College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
CHRIS BUSH
Champaign Central boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
ELISA FRIZZA
Academy High girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ivan Zaytsev.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Sir Safety Conad Perugia.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
ABBY GARCIA
Argenta-Oreana girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sue Bird.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Seattle Storm.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Memphis-Golden State game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
MaKAYLA KOEPPEL
Clinton girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Winter Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
CANNON LEONARD
Iroquois West boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Clayton Leonard.
➜ His favorite team is ... Iowa.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
HAIDEN MAST
Monticello boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cardinals game.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... baseball.
HUNTER MOWREY
Milford girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nicklin Hames.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Nebraska volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
RUARI QUARNSTROM
St. Thomas More girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Patrick Quarnstrom.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Lewis University men’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA Final Four.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.