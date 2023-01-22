JACKSEN ADKINS

Rantoul boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.

➜ His favorite team is ... Villanova.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

ANDREW HEMMING

Centennial boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Karsten Warholm.

➜ His favorite team is ... Ohio State football.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the 1996 Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... track and field.

EVAN LaBELLE

Watseka boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Raheim Sanders.

➜ His favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

DREW WILLIAMS

Heritage boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Connor Wienke.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Cincinnati Bengals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... fishing.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

