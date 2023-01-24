ETHAN CONATY

Le Roy/Tri-Valley wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Snyder.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

CHARLEY CONDILL

ALAH girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Makenzie Brown.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

MADISON LOGAN

Villa Grove girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aaron Judge.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Texas basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois women’s basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

JERRY REED

Schlarman boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

