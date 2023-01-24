ETHAN CONATY
Le Roy/Tri-Valley wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Snyder.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
CHARLEY CONDILL
ALAH girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Makenzie Brown.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
MADISON LOGAN
Villa Grove girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aaron Judge.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Texas basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois women’s basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
JERRY REED
Schlarman boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.