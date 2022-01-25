Listen to this article
cannon hoop

Hunter Cannon, Hoopeston area, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

HUNTER CANNON

Hoopeston Area wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Dake.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Ohio State football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

gondzur Westville

Lydia Gondzur, Westville, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

LYDIA GONDZUR

Westville girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sierra Romero.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

c mast ac

Chloe Mast arthur christian, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

CHLOE MAST

Arthur Christian School girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

steidinger pc

Connor Steidinger, PC, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

CONNOR STEIDINGER

Prairie Central wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Dake.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Iowa-Penn State wrestling dual.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

