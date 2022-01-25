HUNTER CANNON
Hoopeston Area wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Dake.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Ohio State football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
LYDIA GONDZUR
Westville girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sierra Romero.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
CHLOE MAST
Arthur Christian School girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
CONNOR STEIDINGER
Prairie Central wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Dake.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Iowa-Penn State wrestling dual.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.