BROOKLYN STADELI
Cissna Park girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mikayla Knake.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
KYLE STUBBLEFIELD
Ridgeview boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jimmy Butler.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
GARRETT TAYLOR
Salt Fork boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bo Jackson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
JEREMIAH TODD
Fisher boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Drew Brees.
➜ His favorite team is ... the New Orleans Saints.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.