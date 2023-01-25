BROOKLYN STADELI

Cissna Park girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mikayla Knake.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

KYLE STUBBLEFIELD

Ridgeview boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jimmy Butler.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

GARRETT TAYLOR

Salt Fork boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bo Jackson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

JEREMIAH TODD

Fisher boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Drew Brees.

➜ His favorite team is ... the New Orleans Saints.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

