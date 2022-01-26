Listen to this article
butler central

Tashawn Butler, Central, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

TASHAWN BUTLER

Champaign Central boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Memphis Grizzlies.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Mikey Williams high school game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

cresap Mont

Ben Cresap, Monticello, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

BEN CRESAP

Monticello boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trevor Fox.

➜ His favorite team is ... Monticello Sages basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

falls sjo
Matt Falls, SJO, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

MATT FALLS

St. Joseph-Ogden wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.

➜ His favorite team is ... Penn State wrestling.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Penn State-Iowa wrestling dual.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... baseball.

ray bhra
Asa Ray BHRA, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

ASA RAY

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tre Jones.

➜ His favorite team is ... Duke.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA basketball championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

