TASHAWN BUTLER
Champaign Central boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Memphis Grizzlies.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Mikey Williams high school game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
BEN CRESAP
Monticello boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trevor Fox.
➜ His favorite team is ... Monticello Sages basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Final Four.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
MATT FALLS
St. Joseph-Ogden wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.
➜ His favorite team is ... Penn State wrestling.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Penn State-Iowa wrestling dual.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... baseball.
ASA RAY
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tre Jones.
➜ His favorite team is ... Duke.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA basketball championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.