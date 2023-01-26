JEREMIAH AGER

Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ty Graham.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Buffalo Bills.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the men’s Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... spikeball.

JOSIE ARMSTRONG

Tri-County girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

CAIN BUHR

Armstrong-Potomac boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

ELEANOR LAUFENBERG

Academy High girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Athing Mu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... 2023 track and field world championships.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

