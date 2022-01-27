CARLYN CROZIER
Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
AWSTACE GRAUER
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Connor Engel.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
BRIDGET HENRY
Unity girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gracie Renfrow.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Peoria Rivermen.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
PATRICK QUARNSTROM
St. Thomas More boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.