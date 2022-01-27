Listen to this article

CARLYN CROZIER

Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

AWSTACE GRAUER

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Connor Engel.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

BRIDGET HENRY

Unity girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gracie Renfrow.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Peoria Rivermen.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

PATRICK QUARNSTROM

St. Thomas More boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

