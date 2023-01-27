DYLAN BAZZELL
Prairie Central boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mason McCullough.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
JONATHAN IRELAND
Danville boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite team is ... Villanova.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
AUSTIN LANGENDORF
Unity boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Gavin Moore.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
COY TAYLOR
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ja Morant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.