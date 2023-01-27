DYLAN BAZZELL

Prairie Central boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mason McCullough.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

JONATHAN IRELAND

Danville boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite team is ... Villanova.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

AUSTIN LANGENDORF

Unity boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Gavin Moore.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

COY TAYLOR

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ja Morant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

