Colden Earles, SF, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

COLDEN EARLES

Salt Fork boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

Kallie Evans, Fisher, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

KALLIE EVANS

Fisher girls’ basketball

Her favorite athlete is ... Jennie Finch.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a softball game.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

Anna Hagan, Milford, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

ANNA HAGAN

Milford girls’ basketball

Her favorite athlete is ... Larry Bird.

Her favorite team is ... UConn women’s basketball.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the March Madness final.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

Malaki Verkler Cissna Park during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

MALAKI VERKLER

Cissna Park boys’ basketball

His favorite athletes are ... Hunter Meyer and Jordan Schroeder.

His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA national championship.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

