COLDEN EARLES
Salt Fork boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
KALLIE EVANS
Fisher girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jennie Finch.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a softball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
ANNA HAGAN
Milford girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Larry Bird.
➜ Her favorite team is ... UConn women’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the March Madness final.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
MALAKI VERKLER
Cissna Park boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athletes are ... Hunter Meyer and Jordan Schroeder.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA national championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.