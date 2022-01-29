JAZZI HICKS
Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Warriors game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
ALLIE HOY
Watseka girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sabrina Ionescu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the March Madness final.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
IAN JOHNSON
LeRoy boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Zach LaVine.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
LUKE KOLLER
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bulls game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.