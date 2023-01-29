BOSTON BROADY
Tuscola boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Chris Boyd.
His favorite team is ...
- Illinois.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- track and field.
DALTON HOBICK
Oakwood boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- LeBron James.
His favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- football.
KYREE JOHNSON
Urbana boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Ja Morant.
His favorite team is ...
- the Memphis Grizzlies.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- football.
AIDAN WILLIAMS
Champaign Central boys’ swimmingHis favorite athlete is ...
- Angie Coe.
His favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
His favorite sport besides swimming is ... baseball.