BOSTON BROADY

Tuscola boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Chris Boyd.

His favorite team is ...

  • Illinois.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • track and field.

DALTON HOBICK

Oakwood boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • LeBron James.

His favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • football.

KYREE JOHNSON

Urbana boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Ja Morant.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Memphis Grizzlies.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • football.

AIDAN WILLIAMS

Champaign Central boys’ swimmingHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Angie Coe.

His favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

His favorite sport besides swimming is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

