BROCK HELMUTH
Arthur Christian boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Paul Goldschmidt.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
BLAKE HETTMANSBERGER
Salt Fork boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
CAM KELLY
Ridgeview boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trae Young.
➜ His favorite team is ... North Carolina.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.
BRETT MEIDEL
BHRA boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Emily Meidel.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Final Four.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.