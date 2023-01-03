BROCK HELMUTH

Arthur Christian boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Paul Goldschmidt.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

BLAKE HETTMANSBERGER

Salt Fork boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

CAM KELLY

Ridgeview boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trae Young.

➜ His favorite team is ... North Carolina.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

BRETT MEIDEL

BHRA boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Emily Meidel.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

