KEEGAN BUSBOOM
Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ryder James.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a rugby match.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... badminton.
SOPHIA KREMITZKI
Tuscola girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
LARA MARINOV
Uni High girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nadia Comaneci.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
HAIDEN MAST
Monticello boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cardinals game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.