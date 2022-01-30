Listen to this article
Keegan Busboom, PBL, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

KEEGAN BUSBOOM

Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ... Ryder James.

His favorite team is ... Illinois.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a rugby match.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... badminton.

kremitzki tusc

Sophie Kremitzki, Tusc, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

SOPHIA KREMITZKI

Tuscola girls’ basketball

Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

marinov uni

Lara Marinov, Uni High, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

LARA MARINOV

Uni High girls’ basketball

Her favorite athlete is ... Nadia Comaneci.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

mast Mont

Haiden Mast, Monticello, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

HAIDEN MAST

Monticello boys’ swimming and diving

His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cardinals game.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

