ETHAN CONATY
LeRoy/Tri-Valley wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Snyder.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cowboys game.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
CHASE DANN
Villa Grove boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steph Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
DINA HASHASH
Uni High girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
AVA KURTENBACH
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... LaMelo Ball.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a water polo match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.