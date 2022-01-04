Listen to this article

ETHAN CONATY

LeRoy/Tri-Valley wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Snyder.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cowboys game.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

CHASE DANN

Villa Grove boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steph Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

DINA HASHASH

Uni High girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

AVA KURTENBACH

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... LaMelo Ball.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a water polo match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette.

