TYLER CURL

Prairie Central boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

HEIDI HUMBLE

Clinton girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jocelyn Aho.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

MOLLY MACAULAY

Tuscola girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sammy Macaulay.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Florida State.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

PEYTON SMITH

Villa Grove boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

