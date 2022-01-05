MADELYN HUDSON
Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Christian Laettner.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Duke.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
MIA MARTINEZ
Schlarman girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Lakers game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
EMMA MORRICAL
Cissna Park girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jose Abreu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a White Sox game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
DESTINY THOMAS
Iroquois West girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nathan Chen.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.