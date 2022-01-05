Listen to this article
hudson ap

Madelyn Hudson AP, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

MADELYN HUDSON

Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Christian Laettner.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Duke.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

martinez Schlarman

Mia Martinez, Schlarman, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

MIA MARTINEZ

Schlarman girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Lakers game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

morrical cp

Emma Morrical Cissna Park during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

EMMA MORRICAL

Cissna Park girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jose Abreu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a White Sox game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

thomas iw

Destiny Thomas, IW, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

DESTINY THOMAS

Iroquois West girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nathan Chen.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos