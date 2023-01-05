11202022 2 Brennan Houser wrest

Brennan Houser, Mahomet-Seymour, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

BRENNAN HOUSER

Mahomet-Seymour wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conor McGregor.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

Trixie Johnson, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

TRIXIE JOHNSON

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Griffin Johnson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Colorado State.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

Isaac Price, Blue Ridge, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ISAAC PRICE

Blue Ridge boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Paul George.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

Konnor Waterhouse, Cerro Gordo/Bement, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

KONNOR WATERHOUSE

Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Brooklyn Nets.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

