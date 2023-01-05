BRENNAN HOUSER
Mahomet-Seymour wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conor McGregor.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
TRIXIE JOHNSON
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Griffin Johnson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Colorado State.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
ISAAC PRICE
Blue Ridge boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Paul George.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
KONNOR WATERHOUSE
Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Brooklyn Nets.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.