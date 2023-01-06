McGWIRE ATWOOD
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brock Trimble.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Oklahoma City Thunder.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.
WILLIAM BRUETT
Danville boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Caeleb Dressel.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a triathlon.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... volleyball.
LANDIN MILLS
Hoopeston Area wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
DREW OWEN
Rantoul wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Chad Johnson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.