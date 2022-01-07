TAYLOR ALWOOD
DeLand-Weldon girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a NASCAR championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
WYATT COLE
Blue Ridge boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Illinois in the Final Four.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
KYLEI HOUSER
Argenta-Oreana girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lynnsie Elam.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Oklahoma basketball or softball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
JARRETT LENTS
Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Braggin’ Rights.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.