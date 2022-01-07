Listen to this article
alwood DW

Taylor Alwood, deland weldon, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

TAYLOR ALWOOD

DeLand-Weldon girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a NASCAR championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

cole br

Wyatt Cole, Blue Ridge, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

WYATT COLE

Blue Ridge boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Illinois in the Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

houser ao

Kylei Houser, Argenta-Oreana, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

KYLEI HOUSER

Argenta-Oreana girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lynnsie Elam.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Oklahoma basketball or softball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

lents cgb

Jarrett Lents, Cerro Gordo/Bement, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

JARRETT LENTS

Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Braggin’ Rights.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

