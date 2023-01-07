11202022 1 Kinzer Lee bkb

Kinzer Lee, Tri-County, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

KINZER LEE

Tri-County boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Quenton Nelson.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Indianapolis Colts.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • football.
11202022 2 Charles Medlin swim

Charles Medlin, Schlarman, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

CHARLES MEDLIN

Schlarman boys’ swimming and diving

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Michael Phelps.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Las Vegas Raiders.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • Olympic swimming.

His favorite sport besides swimming is ...

  • golf.
11202022 2 Alexis Moore bkb

Alexis Moore, Fisher, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ALEXIS MOORE

Fisher girls’ basketball

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Yadier Molina.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Women’s College World Series.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • softball.
11202022 1 Robbie Vavrik wrest

Robbie Vavrik, St. Thomas More, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ROBBIE VAVRIK

St. Thomas More wrestling

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Peace Bumba.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides wrestling is ...

  • football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

