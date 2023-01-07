KINZER LEE
Tri-County boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Quenton Nelson.
His favorite team is ...
- the Indianapolis Colts.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- football.
CHARLES MEDLIN
Schlarman boys’ swimming and diving
His favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Phelps.
His favorite team is ...
- the Las Vegas Raiders.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- Olympic swimming.
His favorite sport besides swimming is ...
- golf.
ALEXIS MOORE
Fisher girls’ basketball
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Yadier Molina.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Women’s College World Series.
Her favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- softball.
ROBBIE VAVRIK
St. Thomas More wrestling
His favorite athlete is ...
- Peace Bumba.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides wrestling is ...
- football.