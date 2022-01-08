Listen to this article

JOE DE ARTOLA

La Salette boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Kobe Bryant.

His favorite team is ..

  • . the Los Angeles Lakers.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • football.

SYDNEY McTAGGART

Watseka girls’ basketballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Tom Brady.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the New England Patriots.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • volleyball.

ASHLYNN PINNICK

Oakwood girls’ basketballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Paige Bueckers.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the UConn Huskies.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • Olympic basketball.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • volleyball.

LINKON SNEDEKER

Chrisman boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Steve Nash.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Boston Celtics.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

