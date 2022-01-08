JOE DE ARTOLA
La Salette boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Kobe Bryant.
His favorite team is ..
- . the Los Angeles Lakers.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- football.
SYDNEY McTAGGART
Watseka girls’ basketballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Tom Brady.
Her favorite team is ...
- the New England Patriots.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- volleyball.
ASHLYNN PINNICK
Oakwood girls’ basketballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Paige Bueckers.
Her favorite team is ...
- the UConn Huskies.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- Olympic basketball.
Her favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- volleyball.
LINKON SNEDEKER
Chrisman boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Steve Nash.
His favorite team is ...
- the Boston Celtics.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.