ALEX ABRAHAMSON
Unity wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Camdin Mette.
➜ His favorite team is ... Unity.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
SETH BARNES
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Barnes.
➜ His favorite team is ... the San Francisco 49ers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
JACK EDMUNDSON
Le Roy boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... ping-pong.
DANE MARTIN
Watseka boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dez Bryant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Indianapolis 500.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... motorsports.