ALEX ABRAHAMSON

Unity wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Camdin Mette.

➜ His favorite team is ... Unity.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

SETH BARNES

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Barnes.

➜ His favorite team is ... the San Francisco 49ers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

JACK EDMUNDSON

Le Roy boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... ping-pong.

DANE MARTIN

Watseka boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dez Bryant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Indianapolis 500.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... motorsports.

