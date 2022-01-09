Listen to this article
cain sf
Karlie Cain, SF, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

KARLIE CAIN

Salt Fork girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

ramshaw centenn

Kennedy Ramshaw, Centennial, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

KENNEDY RAMSHAW

Centennial girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bulls game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... cross-country.

Thompson Tri-County

Ashton Thompson, Tri-County, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

ASHTON THOMPSON

Tri-County boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lonzo Ball.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

lagacy ms

Anna Lagacy, MS, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

ANNA LAGACY

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... swimming.

lewis pc

DJ Lewis, PC, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

DJ LEWIS

Prairie Central wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Walter Payton.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Iowa-Penn State wrestling meet.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

meneely heritage

Brodie Meneely, Heritage, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

BRODY MENEELY

Heritage boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Matt Carpenter.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

miller alah

Alexa Miller ALAH, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

ALEXA MILLER

ALAH girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jimmy Garoppolo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the San Francisco 49ers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

rauch clinton

Kaitlyn Rauch, Clinton, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

KAITLYN RAUCH

Clinton girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Michigan Wolverines.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the March Madness championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

rhodes danville

Martez Rhodes, Danville, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

MARTEZ RHODES

Danville boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

vazquez central

Jack Vazquez, Central during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

JACK VAZQUEZ

Champaign Central boys’ swim & dive

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rob Gronkowski.

➜ His favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... football.

weaver Westville
Hayden Weaver, Westville, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

HAYDEN WEAVER

Westville/Georgetown-RF wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kam Chancellor.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC fight.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

