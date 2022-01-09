KARLIE CAIN
Salt Fork girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
KENNEDY RAMSHAW
Centennial girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bulls game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... cross-country.
ASHTON THOMPSON
Tri-County boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lonzo Ball.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
ANNA LAGACY
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... swimming.
DJ LEWIS
Prairie Central wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Walter Payton.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Iowa-Penn State wrestling meet.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
BRODY MENEELY
Heritage boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Matt Carpenter.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
ALEXA MILLER
ALAH girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jimmy Garoppolo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the San Francisco 49ers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
KAITLYN RAUCH
Clinton girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Michigan Wolverines.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the March Madness championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
MARTEZ RHODES
Danville boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
JACK VAZQUEZ
Champaign Central boys’ swim & dive
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rob Gronkowski.
➜ His favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... football.
HAYDEN WEAVER
Westville/Georgetown-RF wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kam Chancellor.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC fight.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.