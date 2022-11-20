11202022 2 Kollin Asbury bkb

Kollin Asbury, Armstrong-Potomac, at the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

KOLLIN ASBURY

Armstrong-Potomac boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

Ava Austin, Blue Ridge, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

AVA AUSTIN

Blue Ridge girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Warriors game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

Reese Brunner, Cerro Gordo/Bement, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

REESE BRUNNER

Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trent Frazier.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA championship with Illinois.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

Natalie Clapp, BHRA, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

NATALIE CLAPP

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mikayla Cox.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

Jodi Kuhns, Arthur Christian, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

JODI KUHNS

Arthur Christian School girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Megan Rapinoe.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Baltimore Ravens.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the WNBA semifinals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

Colin Michaels, Blue Ridge, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

COLIN MICHAELS

Blue Ridge boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trae Young.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Atlanta Hawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bulls game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

Evan Piercy, Centennial, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

EVAN PIERCY

Centennial boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Owen Alexander.

➜ His favorite team is ... Gipper State men’s basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... track and field.

Clay Seal, ALAH, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

CLAY SEAL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wyatt Hilligoss.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

Hunter Wilson, BHRA w/AP, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

HUNTER WILSON

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... J.J. Watt.

➜ His favorite team is ... BHRA.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

