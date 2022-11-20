KOLLIN ASBURY
Armstrong-Potomac boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
AVA AUSTIN
Blue Ridge girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Warriors game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
REESE BRUNNER
Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trent Frazier.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA championship with Illinois.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
NATALIE CLAPP
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mikayla Cox.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
JODI KUHNS
Arthur Christian School girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Megan Rapinoe.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Baltimore Ravens.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the WNBA semifinals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
COLIN MICHAELS
Blue Ridge boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trae Young.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Atlanta Hawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bulls game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
EVAN PIERCY
Centennial boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Owen Alexander.
➜ His favorite team is ... Gipper State men’s basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... track and field.
CLAY SEAL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wyatt Hilligoss.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
HUNTER WILSON
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... J.J. Watt.
➜ His favorite team is ... BHRA.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.