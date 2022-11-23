11202022 2 Chris Chen bkb

Chris Chen, Central, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

CHRIS CHEN

Champaign Central boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Kevin Durant.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Brooklyn Nets.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • soccer.
O'Shawn Jones-Winslow, Danville, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

O’SHAWN JONES-WINSLOW

Danville boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • DeMar DeRozan.

His favorite team is ...

  • Illinois.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • an Illinois game.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • track and field.
Kelenna Onyemere, Urbana, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

KELENNA ONYEMERE

Urbana boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Cade Cunningham.

His favorite team is ...

  • Michigan.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • track and field.
Jake Waldinger, Mahomet-Seymour, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

JAKE WALDINGER

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Sauce Gardner.

His favorite team is ...

  • Illinois basketball.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • football.

