CHRIS CHEN
Champaign Central boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Kevin Durant.
His favorite team is ...
- the Brooklyn Nets.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- soccer.
O’SHAWN JONES-WINSLOW
Danville boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- DeMar DeRozan.
His favorite team is ...
- Illinois.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- an Illinois game.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- track and field.
KELENNA ONYEMERE
Urbana boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Cade Cunningham.
His favorite team is ...
- Michigan.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- track and field.
JAKE WALDINGER
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Sauce Gardner.
His favorite team is ...
- Illinois basketball.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- football.