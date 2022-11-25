ZACH BARNES

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ryan Meed.

➜ His favorite team is ... the New York Giants.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic swimming.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... lacrosse.

TRICIA KARAS

Cissna Park girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Julian Edelman.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Blackhawks game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

ADELYNN SCHARP

Iroquois West girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nelly Korda.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

MICK WRIGHT

Monticello boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Noah Wright.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois football.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football national championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

