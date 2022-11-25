ZACH BARNES
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ryan Meed.
➜ His favorite team is ... the New York Giants.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic swimming.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... lacrosse.
TRICIA KARAS
Cissna Park girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Julian Edelman.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Blackhawks game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
ADELYNN SCHARP
Iroquois West girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nelly Korda.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
MICK WRIGHT
Monticello boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Noah Wright.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois football.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football national championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.