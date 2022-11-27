AUGUST CHRISTHILF
St. Thomas More wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Carter Starocci.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois wrestling.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC fight.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
LEVI GOAD
Prairie Central boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... DeMar DeRozan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
PEYTON JONES
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Shayne Immke.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
EMILY ROBIDOUX
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Michigan.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.