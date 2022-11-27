11202022 2 August Christhilf wrest

August Christhilf, St. Thomas More, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

AUGUST CHRISTHILF

St. Thomas More wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Carter Starocci.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois wrestling.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC fight.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

11202022 2 Levi Goad bkb

Levi Goad, Prairie Central, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

LEVI GOAD

Prairie Central boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... DeMar DeRozan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

11202022 1 Peyton Jones bkb

Peyton Jones, St. Joseph-Ogden, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

PEYTON JONES

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Shayne Immke.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

11202022 2 Emily Robidoux bkb

Emily Robidoux, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

EMILY ROBIDOUX

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Michigan.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos