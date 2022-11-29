JOHN BROWNRIDGE

Uni High boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Bucks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

CAM GRANT

Fisher boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

JAYLEN McELMURRY

Rantoul boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Skyy Clark.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Carolina Panthers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball national championship game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

TIMMY WILSON

Heritage boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brad Wilson.

➜ His favorite team is ... Duke men’s basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

