JOHN BROWNRIDGE
Uni High boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Bucks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
CAM GRANT
Fisher boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
JAYLEN McELMURRY
Rantoul boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Skyy Clark.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Carolina Panthers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball national championship game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
TIMMY WILSON
Heritage boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brad Wilson.
➜ His favorite team is ... Duke men’s basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.