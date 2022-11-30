GAIGE COX
Tri-County boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Harper.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
CL DYE
Schlarman boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyrie Irving.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
HAGEN HOY
Watseka boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Larry Bird.
➜ His favorite team is ... Purdue.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.
GRANT KAUFFMAN
Tuscola boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Chris Boyd.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.