GAIGE COX

Tri-County boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Harper.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

CL DYE

Schlarman boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyrie Irving.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

HAGEN HOY

Watseka boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Larry Bird.

➜ His favorite team is ... Purdue.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

GRANT KAUFFMAN

Tuscola boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Chris Boyd.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

