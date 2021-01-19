DIRK BUHLIG
Argenta-Oreana boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... an NBA game
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... football
ADIT KALSOTRA
Uni High boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dana Brown
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Boston Celtics
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... an NBA game
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... baseball
TRAVIS MAKABU
Centennial boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Lakers-Heat game
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... football