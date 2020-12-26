DIEGO CARRILLO
Urbana boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Draymond Green
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... Olympic track and field
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides swimming is ... tennis
AALIYAH DENIUS
Oakwood girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jacqueline Quade
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Stanford volleyball
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Stanford women’s volleyball match
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... volleyball
DAVE NAVARRA
Centennial wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs
➜ His favorite sports program is ... Penn State
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Olympics
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides wrestling is ... football