DIEGO CARRILLO

Urbana boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Draymond Green

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... Olympic track and field

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides swimming is ... tennis

AALIYAH DENIUS

Oakwood girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jacqueline Quade

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Stanford volleyball

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Stanford women’s volleyball match

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... volleyball

DAVE NAVARRA

Centennial wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs

➜ His favorite sports program is ... Penn State

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Olympics

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides wrestling is ... football

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Prep Sports Coordinator

