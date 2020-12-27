Listen to this article

BRADEN FINCH

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Pittsburgh Steelers game

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... football

JAZMEON McCLYDE

Rantoul girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Golden State Warriors

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... an LSU women’s basketball game

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... track and field

LIAM POTENBERG

Champaign Central wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Muhammad Ali

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the New England Patriots

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Olympic wrestling finals

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides wrestling is ... track and field

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Prep Sports Coordinator

