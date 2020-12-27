BRADEN FINCH
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Pittsburgh Steelers game
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... football
JAZMEON McCLYDE
Rantoul girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Golden State Warriors
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... an LSU women’s basketball game
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... track and field
LIAM POTENBERG
Champaign Central wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Muhammad Ali
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the New England Patriots
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Olympic wrestling finals
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides wrestling is ... track and field