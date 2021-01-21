Listen to this article

KYLA HUTTON

Arcola girls’ basketballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Steph Curry.

Her favorite sports team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ...

  • an NHL game.

Her favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ...

  • dance.

BRADY PORTER

Unity boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Kobe Bryant.

His favorite sports team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ...

  • a Los Angeles Lakers game.

His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ...

  • baseball.

BRADY TEVEBAUGH

Salt Fork boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Steph Curry.

His favorite sports team is ...

  • Golden State Warriors.

If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos