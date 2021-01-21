KYLA HUTTON
Arcola girls’ basketballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Steph Curry.
Her favorite sports team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ...
- an NHL game.
Her favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ...
- dance.
BRADY PORTER
Unity boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Kobe Bryant.
His favorite sports team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ...
- a Los Angeles Lakers game.
His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ...
- baseball.
BRADY TEVEBAUGH
Salt Fork boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Steph Curry.
His favorite sports team is ...
- Golden State Warriors.
If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... soccer.