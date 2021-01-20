Listen to this article

LEAH McCOY

Fisher girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Steph Curry

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bulls

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a basketball game

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... softball

LOGAN NOHREN

Villa Grove/Heritage boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... Super Bowl XLIII

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... football

ANGEL SOTO

Rantoul boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Houston Rockets

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... an Illinois men’s basketball game

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... baseball

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos